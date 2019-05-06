A new ride featuring 40 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs recently opened at the Bronz Zoo.

Running through Nov. 3, the Dinosaur Safari — billed as “the biggest, most realistic dinosaur ride in America”— covers about two acres and takes 15-20 minutes to complete. The motorized safari travels through a wooded area of the zoo, during which guests will encounter dinos such as the Tyrannosaurus Rex and Triceratops, while also receiving an introduction to more obscure creatures like the long-necked plant-eating Omeisaurus and the Spinosaurus, a massive carnivore who has appeared in a “Jurassic Park” movie or two (but still isn’t quite a household name).

The ride is narrated, providing plenty of details on each dinosaur, while the creatures themselves are arranged to help visitors get a better idea of how they each lived their lives. Once completed, families can take part in an ADA-accessible fossil dig experience and try some dino-themed activities. (The activities will change throughout the year; check the website for what’s currently taking place.)

The safari cost is included in the Total Experience Ticket price: $39.95 adults, $29.95 for ages 3-12, free for kids two and younger. These tickets also include entrance to the Bug Carousel, Jungleworld and the Congo Gorilla Forest, as well as some seasonal attractions. Parking is $17 per car.

Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon-Fri, and until 5:30 p.m. Sat-Sun. For more information, call 718-220-5100 or visit bronxzoo.com.