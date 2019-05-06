TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
68° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

Animatronic T-Rex, more at the Bronx Zoo's new 'Dinosaur Safari'

The motorized ride travels through two acres and takes 15-20 minutes to complete.

An animatronic dinosaur, guarding its clutch of eggs,

An animatronic dinosaur, guarding its clutch of eggs, during the Bronx Zoo's "Dinosaur Safari," running through Nov. 3, 2019. Photo Credit: Julie Larsen Maher/Julie Larsen Maher

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Print

A new ride featuring 40 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs recently opened at the Bronz Zoo.

Running through Nov. 3, the Dinosaur Safari — billed as “the biggest, most realistic dinosaur ride in America”— covers about two acres and takes 15-20 minutes to complete. The motorized safari travels through a wooded area of the zoo, during which guests will encounter dinos such as the Tyrannosaurus Rex and Triceratops, while also receiving an introduction to more obscure creatures like the long-necked plant-eating Omeisaurus and the Spinosaurus, a massive carnivore who has appeared in a “Jurassic Park” movie or two (but still isn’t quite a household name).

The ride is narrated, providing plenty of details on each dinosaur, while the creatures themselves are arranged to help visitors get a better idea of how they each lived their lives. Once completed, families can take part in an ADA-accessible fossil dig experience and try some dino-themed activities. (The activities will change throughout the year; check the website for what’s currently taking place.)

The safari cost is included in the Total Experience Ticket price: $39.95 adults, $29.95 for ages 3-12, free for kids two and younger. These tickets also include entrance to the Bug Carousel, Jungleworld and the Congo Gorilla Forest, as well as some seasonal attractions. Parking is $17 per car.

Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon-Fri, and until 5:30 p.m. Sat-Sun. For more information, call 718-220-5100 or visit bronxzoo.com.

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Feel close to loved ones wherever they are 35 sentimental Mother's Day gifts
Moms get free admission to the Barnyard Adventures, 29 Mother's Day freebies on LI
Some of the best fighters in the world MMA at the Coliseum, more LI fun this week
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI
The Long Island Aquarium's Japanese snow monkeys are 21 things you didn't know about the LI Aquarium
There's so much to do at Eisenhower Park 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI