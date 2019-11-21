TODAY'S PAPER
Brookhaven Holiday Light Show returns to LI

Inside the Brookhaven Holiday Light Show.

Inside the Brookhaven Holiday Light Show. Credit: Brookhaven Highway Department

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
The annual Brookhaven Holiday Light Show — an indoor, walk-through holiday light show — returns Dec. 7 to the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve.

In addition to greenhouses that have been transformed into interactive, holiday-themed displays, Santa will be on hand.

All proceeds will benefit the care and feeding of the animals at the site, which is a recreational and educational facility with bobcats, buffalo, eagles and American black bears that can’t be returned to the wild.

“This is a fun-filled, affordable entertainment option for families who want to come and enjoy the spirit of the holidays,” says Daniel P. Losquadro, Brookhaven Highway superintendent, adding, “Over the years, walking through the Holiday Spectacular has become a wonderful holiday tradition for many families.”

A limited number of tickets can be purchased online for $5 per person or at the door for $6. Children 3 years old and under are free. There’s an additional charge for photos with Santa.

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday on Dec. 7, 8, 13, 14,15, 20, 21 and 22 at 249 Buckley Rd., Holtsvile.

For more information, call 631-758-9664. Buy tickets at brookhavenny.gov.

