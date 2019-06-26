Here are three events going on this weekend involving a wide variety of reptiles, bugs and fish.

Hang out with a boa constrictor named Big Foot, a python (Big Twinkie), a tegu lizard (Oreo) and an alligator (Otis) 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Common Ground at Rotary Park in Sayville. Those are some of the rescued critters naturalist Erik Callender will be bringing with him. Callender says he’s excited to be back on Long Island after spending almost two years in Madagascar. Bring your own seating. Rain will cancel this free event. Call 631-459-6603 or go to thecommonground.com for more information.

Only some would get excited about an event call Bug Bonanza. For those who do, head to the Long Island Children’s Museum 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday for its annual one-day bug fest. Kids can get up close to live creatures such as stick bugs, Madagascar hissing cockroaches and a tarantula (pictured), and they can check out some preserved beetles, spiders, butterflies and moths. This year’s insect-themed treat is a “bumblebee” cookie made with an Oreo, edible eyes, candy melt wings and icing for bee stripes. This event is free with museum admission of $14. Call 516-224-5800 or go to licm.org for more information.

The slime continues with the night crawlers that are used to catch trout at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery. There’s no limit to the amount of trout you can catch but all fish caught must be taken home (bring a cooler). As the pond is stocked daily, this is a good opportunity for young tykes to get a feel for the sport. Only 12 people are allowed to fish at the same time and the spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Sessions are 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday to Tuesday with a bonus session of 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during the summer months. You can bring your own rod or rent one ($2 per rod). Admission to the hatchery is $7, $5 ages 3 to 12, free 3 and under. Additional fishing fees are $5 per person, $2 for bait, $4 for every fish caught. Call 516-692-6768 or go to cshfishhatchery.org for more information.