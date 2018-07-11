Build-A-Bear Workshop is hosting a “Pay-Your-Age Day” on Wenesday as a promotion to kick off its Count Your Candles birthday experience. Count Your Candles is a new program that will allow guests 14 and younger to pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear when they visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop during their birthday month.

On the kickoff Pay-Your-Age Day, families who visit a brick-and-mortar store can pay their children’s current age (in dollars) for any Make-Your-Own furry friend available in the store. After that, guests will pay their age for a special Birthday Treat Bear when they visit Build-A-Bear Workshop during their birthday month.

To participate in the Pay-Your-Age Day deal and/or the Count Your Candles program, parents or guardians over age 18 need enroll in the complimentary Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program at buildabear.com/brand-account-bonus-club.html. Build-A-Bear Workshops are located in Smith Haven Mall, Roosevelt Field and Walt Whitman Shops.