Bumper cars on ice slide into Bryant Park in Manhattan during FrostFest

FrostFest also includes other winter activities, including igloo rental.

Bumper cars on ice are part of the 2019 FrostFest at Bryant Park in Manhattan Photo Credit: Bryant Park/Angelito Jusay

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
If you like bumper cars, you may want to try driving them on ice through this weekend during FrostFest at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park in Manhattan.

Kids at least 7 years old and adults can slide, spin and bump in the motorized, inflated, tube-shaped cars. Each car fits one rider; younger children may not sit on a parent's lap. Each ride is 10 minutes long and costs $15. The ice skating rink is sectioned off; there are ice skaters on the other side of the rink.

This is the first year Bryant Park has offered bumper cars on ice. Advance registration is suggested as time slots are selling out. The bumper cars will be available from 11:45 a.m. to 7:55 p.m. through Sunday, although they may be extended due to their popularity.

FrostFest also includes other winter activities, including igloo rental. For more information or to register for bumper cars, visit bryantpark.org/series/frostfest. Bryant Park is at 1065 Avenue of the Americas in New York City.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

