Burger fans with little burger fans of their own can grab their kids a free meal Tuesdays at BurgerFi restaurants in Oceanside and Commack.

The deal is this: Buy an adult meal (that’s a burger plus fries and a beverage) and get one free kids meal (for children ages 12 and younger).

“We discovered that on Tuesdays, many kids participate in after-school activities, sports, etc., so we wanted to be that better burger option for parents on the go,” says Jimmy Brikes, regional manager for BurgerFi.

Children who do not want burgers can choose other free options, including a hot dog, grilled cheese sandwich or chicken tenders.

BurgerFi Oceanside is located at 3115 Long Beach Rd.; 516-415-7900. BurgerFi Commack is located at 6234 Jericho Tpke.; 631-462-1824. Visit the restaurant online at burgerfi.com.