California Pizza Kitchen to host pizza-making Halloween events

The cost is $10 per child.

The cost is $10 per child.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Kids can spend an afternoon painting mini-pumpkins and making pizzas at California Pizza Kitchen at the Walt Whitman Shops and Smith Haven Mall on Wednesday.

“They’ll come in, they’ll make their own pizza, we’ll cook it in the oven, we’ll bring it back to them and they’ll eat it,” says Artie Ravit, manager at the Walt Whitman location. There are two 90-minute sessions, one at 3 p.m. and one at 4:30 p.m. A CPKids Ice Cream Sundae and Halloween treats are included. “This is the first time we’ve done it,” Ravit says. The event is geared to kids up to age 12, Ravit says.

Advance registration is required, and cost is $10 per child. Call 631-423-7565 for Walt Whitman and 631-382-9610 for Smith Haven. Walt Whitman is located at 160 Route 110 in Huntington Station. Smith Haven is located at 618 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove. For more information, visit cpk.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island.

