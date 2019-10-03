Kids ages 8 and older can learn calligraphy at a hands-on workshop teaching the script style known as “calligraffiti” on Oct. 12 in Huntington.

“Calligraffiti is a combination of calligraphy and graffiti,” says instructor and artist Helen Murdock-Prep. “We make our letters in a cursive handwriting, loopy and pretty, and then we add graffiti elements.” Those elements include shadows, colorful choices and starbursts. “We make it look three dimensional,” she says.

The class runs from 2 to 4 p.m., costs $45 and includes a pen and a 10-page packet that breaks down how to make the letter forms. It will be held at The Village Artist, 630 New York Ave., Huntington. Advanced registration is required at 631-271-0715. There is free, on-site parking.