What Long Islanders put on their feet could raise money to help kids with disabilities enjoy summer camp.

Campers at the Town of Hempstead’s Camp Anchor are competing to create a sock commemorating the day camp’s 50th summer this year. The winning design will be sold by John’s Crazy Socks, a Melville-based company launched by John Cronin of Huntington, who has Down syndrome, with his father, Mark.

Camp Anchor — which stands for Answering the Needs of Citizens with Handicaps through Organized Recreation — serves 658 people with special needs. As each group visits arts and crafts in the next couple of weeks, campers will create and submit their designs on a paper template. The winner will be announced at a celebration during the first week in August, and then the socks will be sold as a fundraiser, says Hempstead Town Councilman Anthony D'Esposito. Proceeds will go to the Anchor Program Fund, a nonprofit that funds activities, events, supplies and equipment for programming.

"It's an amazing place," D'Esposito says of Camp Anchor, which is on the ocean in Lido Beach. "This is one of the blessings I've had from being on the town board, to see the campers grow."

Camper Kaya Pace, 11, of Lido Beach, submitted her design on the first day of the contest — she would like to see socks tie-dyed red, hot pink and light pink, she says.

The socks will be one-size-fits-all and cost $12 a pair.