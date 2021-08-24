Get your rods and reels ready for Captree Bait and Tackle’s first annual snapper derby for both kids and adults at Captree State Park.

People have been asking for years to include adults in these tourneys, says Captree Fuel Bait and Tackle owner Brenden Rutigliano, who notes that their annual snapper and crab derby, a tournament just for kids, was held earlier in August.

Biggest catch catches the prize

Contestants can sign up to enter in front of the bait shop, located in the park, and the four-hour fishing derby takes place throughout Captree State Park. Rutigliano and members of the Montauk Surfcasters’ Association, who are co-sponsoring the event, will serve as judges.

"They’ll weigh their fish in front of the bait shop," says Rutigliano. "We’ll have a little booth set up outside."

Rutigliano says people should buy, rent or bring equipment, bait and tackle.

Though it’s still in the planning stages, one thing’s definite: they’ll be handing out prizes to whoever catches the biggest snapper.

"For kids, it’s going to be all gear prizes, like rods and reels and stuff," says Rutigliano. "For adults, we’re going to try to do a cash prize: a percentage of the fees."

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There’ll be three different age groups for the kids’ prizes: 7 and under; 8-12; and 13-16, and one grand prize for adults. There’s no minimum age for kids, but they should be accompanied by an adult.

Honoring a fisherman’s friend

In honor of Larry Carlucci, Captree Tackle’s shop late manager who died in April, this tournament and future family snapper derbies will be named after him. Proceeds from a suggested donation of $5 to enter the tournament will go toward a memorial bench for Carlucci.

"We’re giving 50 rods out for the first 50 entries," says Rutigliano, who notes that they’ve done similar events like this in other parks and attracted 300 or 400 contestants. "So, we’re hoping. If not, I’m going to have a lot of left over rods."

Registration is on the day of the tournament.

"While you’re buying bait, you can sign up for the tournament," says Rutigliano.

Snappers can weigh up to 2 to 3 pounds and grow to about one foot long. Beyond those dimensions, they’re called, "bay bluefish," and can go up to 30 pounds.

The winner, Rutigliano predicts, should be about one and a quarter pounds this time of year.

"It doesn’t take any skill," says Rutigliano. "But, if you do have skill, you’ll catch more. And, they are super fun to catch."