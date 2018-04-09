Carvel introduces emoji ice cream

Now your ice cream can cry tears of joy, wink or blow kisses.

Carvel ice cream has jumped onto the emoji bandwagon, introducing Emoji Ice Cream Cups nationwide.

Emoji Ice Cream Cups come in variety packs offering six emoji characters for $9.99. Each cup contains chocolate or vanilla soft serve ice cream topped with sweet whip and an edible emoji expression.

Available popular emoji characters include tears of joy, a kissy face, heart-eyed face, sunglasses face, winky face and smiley face.

Some stores will also sell the cups individually for a suggested price of $1.99 each. Carvel also has introduced two Emoji Cakes that start at $19.99 each.

For Carvel store locations, visit Carvel.com.