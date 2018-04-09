TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Morning
28° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Carvel introduces emoji ice cream

Carvel introduces Emoji Ice Cream Cups nationwide.

Carvel's Emoji Ice Cream Cups come in variety

Carvel's Emoji Ice Cream Cups come in variety packs offering six emoji characters for $9.99. Photo Credit: Carvel

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Now your ice cream can cry tears of joy, wink or blow kisses.

Carvel ice cream has jumped onto the emoji bandwagon, introducing Emoji Ice Cream Cups nationwide.

Emoji Ice Cream Cups come in variety packs offering six emoji characters for $9.99. Each cup contains chocolate or vanilla soft serve ice cream topped with sweet whip and an edible emoji expression.

Available popular emoji characters include tears of joy, a kissy face, heart-eyed face, sunglasses face, winky face and smiley face.

Some stores will also sell the cups individually for a suggested price of $1.99 each. Carvel also has introduced two Emoji Cakes that start at $19.99 each.

For Carvel store locations, visit Carvel.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Family

Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 25 places where kids eat free on LI
Kate Mesquita from Southold and her children Sophia, Beach scavenger hunt: Find shells, beach glass, more on LI
There are many freebies for kids on Long 17 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
40 Rocklyn Ave., Lynbrook, 516-599-7757, funstationusa.com. Hours and 46 indoor places to play on LI
Luciano getting to know what cake feels like Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Top 10 most Googled parenting questions in New York