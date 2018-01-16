TODAY'S PAPER
Casa de Spin Painting Parlor opens in Massapequa

Brian and Susan Wilkowski at Casa de Spin

Brian and Susan Wilkowski at Casa de Spin Painting Parlor in Massapequa Photo Credit: Ian J. Stark

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Here’s another “spin” on spots where you can create instant art without having to be gifted with a paintbrush — the Casa de Spin Painting Parlor in Massapequa.

Canvasses stand on easels — you grab one, bring it to one of 10 paint spinning machines and place it inside. The canvas turns quickly, and you pour your paint, which spreads as the machine cranks.

Owner Susan Wilkowski of Merrick was once an art teacher, but about a year ago opened Casa de Spin, mostly inspired by her own artistic preferences. “I always lived for spin art,” says Wilkowski, “and with art as entertainment such a growing field, I just put it together here.”

The owner, aided by her son Brian, is always there to provide guidance and answer questions.

Guests should make appointments, although there are walk-in days (check the website calendar for open paint sessions). However, parents can count on painting opportunities available for young people after school, on weekends and holidays. Prices of participation generally run between $25 to $40.

Parents can have birthday parties here, too, for as many as 30 kids, or more if desired—and while the kids paint, there’s a waiting room with soft furniture and a record player. “Of course,” says Wilkowski of why she added a vintage turntable, “it spins.”

Casa de Spin Painting Parlor is located at 81 Grand Ave., Massapequa. The phone number is 516-654-7746. The website is casadespin.com.

