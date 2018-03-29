TODAY'S PAPER
Cat and Nat to hold ‘ultimate moms’ night out’ at NYCB Theater at Westbury

Giving moms a break is what viral video sensations Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer do.

Cat & Nat (Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer) bring their "Fun Show" to NYCB Theatre at Westbury April 6. Photo Credit: moderndaymarco.com

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Why are moms so tired? Cat and Nat, the social media mom sensations from Toronto, are flabbergasted that anyone still dares to wonder.

“I challenge you to buy three tiny baby piglets and try to get them dressed in a snowsuit while they’re hungry and while they have to go to the bathroom,” Cat says in one of the duo’s weekly #MomTruths YouTube videos, filmed in Cat’s car using an iPhone placed on the dashboard.

“And then, at the very last moment, when all of them at least look decently fed and dressed, you’ve got to look in the mirror and you’ve got to make sure you don’t look like this,” adds Nat as she points to herself in the passenger seat, wearing an eye mask pushed up on her forehead and her hair pulled back in a messy ponytail.

Giving moms a break — and having their backs — is what Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer do, and they’ll be doing it on Long Island at 8 p.m. Friday, April 6, at NYCB Theatre at Westbury, part of a 45-city tour across the United States and Canada. It’s the first live tour for the two 35-year-old best friends, who met in high school and now have seven kids between them, all between age 2 and 9.

Their candid posts on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram have gone viral, many of them filmed in Cat’s car because, they say, driving the kids around is when moms often connect. Other topics in addition to “Why Moms Are Tired” include “Can We Get a ‘Thank You,’ ” “Mom Brain” and “Back-to-School Resolutions” (theirs, not their kids’).

‘PROFESSIONAL OVER-SHARERS’

Cat and Nat say they designed the stage show to be the ultimate girls’ night out, and if moms arrange the babysitter, they’re going to make it worth their while and bond with them over their shared journey.

“We want to laugh. We want to connect,” Nat says. “I’m not talking about my kids’ diaper blowout, it’s not parenting advice or how I get my kids out of the house in the morning. We are talking about the experience as women, how our lives changed.”

Cat and Nat say they didn’t start out hoping to become online personalities. They initially just wanted to have fun with other Toronto moms. “We are two moms who literally stayed at home and started a community moms group to get moms out at nighttime without babies and with wine,” Cat says. That was five years ago. Now, Cat says, “We’re professional over-sharers.”

GASP! A WHITE COUCH

What they aren’t, they say, are parenting experts.

“We’re never going to go and take a huge stance on something,” Nat says. “Because, honestly, something that I’m like ‘I would never do that,’ I will do tomorrow with my children.”

“No judgment. No shaming,” Cat says.

So how would they describe their parenting style?

“If the two of us do everything we can to be happy moms, then the house is going to be happier,” Nat says. “We try to make sure that every day we laugh, we have dance parties, do fun things with the kids. We let them jump on the couch.”

Nat’s couch, incidentally, is white. Viewers can see it when Cat and Nat post from Nat’s living room. “Everyone’s like, ‘How do you have this white couch? What are the rules? No eating?’ ” Nat says. “Listen, I have four small children and three others that come over every day. If we’re having such a good time when the right song comes on, we’re jumping on it.”

WHAT The Fun Show With Cat & Nat

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, April 6, at NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Rd.

INFO Tickets start at $25; 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

