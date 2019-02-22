March 2 is Dr. Seuss' 115th birthday. To celebrate, there are many events taking place throughout Long Island. Take a look:

SEUSSICAL the Musical at John W. Engeman Theater (250 Main St., Northport). Follow the tale of Horton as told by the Cat in the Hat and gear up for a musical extravaganza, with the family. The show takes place on March. 2 at 11 a.m. (this will be a sensory-friendly preformance) and March 3 at 10:30 a.m. Price: $15.

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss at Patchogue-Medford Library (54-60 E. Main St., Patchogue). On March 2 from 2-3 p.m, celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday with crafts, cake and photos with the Cat in the Hat. Price: Free.

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss at Long Island Explorium (101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson). Kids can celebrate with interactive activites and crafts on March 2 and 3 from 1-5 p.m. Price: $5; free for ages 1 and younger.

Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash at Oceanside Library (30 Davidson Ave., Oceanside). Children of all ages can enjoy an afternoon of arts and crafts, face-painting, balloons, movies and books by Dr. Seuss on March 3 from 1-3 p.m., Price: Free

Read Across America: Dr.Seuss Day at Long Island Children's Museum (11 Davis Ave., Garden City). On March 3 from 12-3 p.m., children follow along as Pete the Cat and Daniel Tiger read one of Dr. Seuss' best. Price: Free with museum admission ($14)

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! at Barnes & Noble (Massapequa, East Northport, Glen Cove and Bay Shore). On March 2 at 11 a.m., the book stores are hosting storytime and crafts in celebration of Dr. Seuss. Price: Free

The Cat in the Hat at Book Revue (313 New York Ave, Hunnington). Families can snap a picture with the Cat in the Hat, create fun crafts and enjoy the reading corner on March 3 from 1-3 p.m. Price: Free

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dr. Seuss Week at Riverhead Library (330 Court St., Riverhead). Crafts, book readings and movie screenings to celebrate Dr. Seuss will take place on March 4 from 11-11:45 a.m., March 5 from 2-2:30 p.m., March 8 from 4-4:45 p.m. and March 9 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Price: Free