Celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday on Long Island

There are many events coming up to celebrate Dr. Seuss' 115th birthday.

By Loraina London-Calderon loraina.london-calderon@newsday.com
March 2 is Dr. Seuss' 115th birthday. To celebrate, there are many events taking place throughout Long Island. Take a look:

SEUSSICAL the Musical at John W. Engeman Theater (250 Main St., Northport). Follow the tale of Horton as told by the Cat in the Hat and gear up for a musical extravaganza, with the family. The show takes place on March. 2 at 11 a.m. (this will be a sensory-friendly preformance) and March 3 at 10:30 a.m. Price: $15.

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss at Patchogue-Medford Library (54-60 E. Main St., Patchogue). On March 2 from 2-3 p.m, celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday with crafts, cake and photos with the Cat in the Hat. Price: Free.

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss at Long Island Explorium (101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson). Kids can celebrate with interactive activites and crafts on March 2 and 3 from 1-5 p.m. Price: $5; free for ages 1 and younger.

Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash at Oceanside Library (30 Davidson Ave., Oceanside). Children of all ages can enjoy an afternoon of arts and crafts, face-painting, balloons, movies and books by Dr. Seuss on March 3 from 1-3 p.m., Price: Free

Read Across America: Dr.Seuss Day at Long Island Children's Museum (11 Davis Ave., Garden City). On March 3 from 12-3 p.m., children follow along as Pete the Cat and Daniel Tiger read one of Dr. Seuss' best. Price: Free with museum admission ($14)

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! at Barnes & Noble (Massapequa, East Northport, Glen Cove and Bay Shore). On March 2 at 11 a.m., the book stores are hosting storytime and crafts in celebration of Dr. Seuss. Price: Free

The Cat in the Hat at Book Revue (313 New York Ave, Hunnington). Families can snap a picture with the Cat in the Hat, create fun crafts and enjoy the reading corner on March 3 from 1-3 p.m. Price: Free

Dr. Seuss Week at Riverhead Library (330 Court St., Riverhead). Crafts, book readings and movie screenings to celebrate Dr. Seuss will take place on March 4 from 11-11:45 a.m., March 5 from 2-2:30 p.m., March 8 from 4-4:45 p.m. and March 9 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Price: Free

