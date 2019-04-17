TODAY'S PAPER
LI high schoolers asked to create a logo touting the importance of the U.S. Census

An online vote will determine the winner and two runners-up.

The Health & Welfare Council of Long Island

The Health & Welfare Council of Long Island announces the 2020 Census teen logo contest. Photo Credit: Gina Dorso

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Attention Long Island high school students who love graphic arts: Your logo creation could be chosen to be used on websites, flyers and social media to inform Nassau and Suffolk county residents about the 2020 Census.

The Census is an effort to count every person in the United States every 10 years. Census questions also collect information about the population. How federal dollars and programs are allocated is frequently based on census data.

Logos should express the need for every resident to be counted. The contest is sponsored by the nonprofit Health & Welfare Council of Long Island. The deadline for entries is May 15. Logo entries will be uploaded to the council’s website and the logo with the most votes on June 3 will be the winner. Two runners-up will also be named.

For contest details and application or to vote, visit hwcli.com/census-logo-contest.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

