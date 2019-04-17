Attention Long Island high school students who love graphic arts: Your logo creation could be chosen to be used on websites, flyers and social media to inform Nassau and Suffolk county residents about the 2020 Census.

The Census is an effort to count every person in the United States every 10 years. Census questions also collect information about the population. How federal dollars and programs are allocated is frequently based on census data.

Logos should express the need for every resident to be counted. The contest is sponsored by the nonprofit Health & Welfare Council of Long Island. The deadline for entries is May 15. Logo entries will be uploaded to the council’s website and the logo with the most votes on June 3 will be the winner. Two runners-up will also be named.

For contest details and application or to vote, visit hwcli.com/census-logo-contest.