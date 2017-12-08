TODAY'S PAPER
Discounted tickets for Long Island Children's Museum 'Happy As Clams' musical

The Long Island Children's Museum is offering discounted

The Long Island Children's Museum is offering discounted tickets for the Dec. 13 performances of "Happy As Clams: The Musical." Photo Credit: Long Island Children's Museum

By Katherine Moran  katherine.moran@newsday.com
The Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City is hosting a December beach party, and discounted tickets are being offered.

The event on Wednesday, Dec. 13 includes a special combination ticket for general admission to the museum and the theater performance of “Happy as Clams: The Musical,” at 60 percent off the regular price.

The live musical adventure is set in Long Island’s Great South Bay, starring Clammy the Clam, who admits to not feeling as “happy as a clam.” In her pursuit of happiness, Clammy and her best friend Grabby, the fiddler crab, befriend a fluke, a jellyfish and a sea star.

Additionally, kids will make clam puppets before the show. During the performance, they'll learn about the local environment and creatures who inhabit the Great South Bay in this STEAM-focused story. Following the show, cast members will lead a conga line throughout the museum. The show is recommended for ages 2 and older.

The performances are at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Combination tickets are available for $10 per person with a two ticket minimum requirement (one adult and one child). Visit the Long Island Children's Museum website to purchase tickets.

