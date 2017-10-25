Kids of all ages can dress up and join the Long Island Children Museum’s annual Ghostly Gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 in Garden City.
Participants will decorate their own goody bags, go trick-or-treating from gallery to gallery, get their faces painted, hear eerie music throughout the museum and make creepy crafts.
The gala fee is $11 per person.
For an additional $4 per person, participants can add a theater performance of “Minkie’s Halloween Hoopla” in the LICM Theater. The show features Douglas the Blue Dinosaur, a character with a sweet tooth who can’t stop eating candy corn. The only way to find a cure is to venture into the pumpkin patch past Frankenstina and her spooky friends. Showtimes are at 6:15pm, 7pm, 7:45pm, and 8:30pm.
The museum is at 11 Davis Ave. in Garden City. For more information, call 516-224-5828 or visit licm.org
