An indoor play place geared to children ages 9 months to 5 years old has opened in Rockville Centre.

The Children’s Social Club offers a 10-foot-by-10-foot ball pit, three slides, a doll house, Lego play and more. A separate baby section offers a smaller ball pit and slide as well as soft play toys. The café offers coffees and snacks.

“I wanted to open this because there wasn’t any available play gym close to me,” says owner Kristy Kung of Hewlett, mom of two daughters, ages 3 and 1.

Admission is $15 for one hour, $20 for two hours and $25 for an entire day of play. Siblings are $10 for one hour and $15 for two hours. Babies younger than 9 months old are free. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays. The venue is at 280 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre.

For more information, call 516-544-4019 or visit thechildrensocialclub.com.