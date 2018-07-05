It's Christmas in July at Adventureland in Farmingdale — kids can meet Santa each Saturday between 5 and 7 p.m., and any guest who brings a donated new game to the park anytime during the month will receive a coupon for a free kids meal at Chipotle.

Donors will also be entered into a contest to win free burritos for a year, says Caitlin DiSclafani, park manager.

The park gives the games to Stony Brook Children's Hospital and Long Island's Ronald McDonald House. "The reason we do it in July is that they like to give toys to every admitted child, and they do run out in the summer," DiSclafani says. The venues are asking for board games, card games and outdoor games this year that are appropriate for tweens and teens, she says.

Adventureland is at 2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale. For more information, call 631-694-6868 or visit helpinghandsli.org.