Family-friendly 'Holiday Wishes' circus show coming to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum

"Holiday Wishes," a live acrobatic circus event set to holiday music, comes to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Dec. 7, 2019. Credit: Cirque Musica/TCG Entertainment/Tracey Brown Photography

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
“Holiday Wishes,” a live acrobatic circus event set to holiday music, comes Dec. 7 to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Cirque Musica’s brand-new show for the 2019 holiday season is accompanied by a full symphony orchestra.

One of the largest touring cirque groups, Cirque Musica has some of the best circus performers in the world, says Stephen Cook, founder and president of TCG Entertainment, which is producing the show. “The show includes a live, 27-piece orchestra playing some of the greatest holiday hits and original pieces created just for the show.”

The show, which will be Cirque Musica’s only Long Island appearance for 2019, starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, located at 1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale. Tickets run from $38.50 to $88.50.

For tickets, go to ticketmaster.com.

