The Coder School hosts grand opening at new location in Roslyn

Venue teaches coding to kids ages 6 to 18.

By Beth Whitehouse
The Coder School, a Silicon Valley-based coding franchise that caters to children ages 6 to 18, will launch its second Long Island location, this one in Roslyn, with a free grand opening celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15.

“It’s a grand reveal of the space. Potential students and community members can speak to teachers, they can do code challenges, there’s going to raffles and prizes and more information about what we offer,” says Nisha Bhalla, senior adviser for both Coder School locations. The first Coder School on Long Island opened October 2017 in Syosset.

The school offers group classes as well as two-on-one tutoring for coding languages such as Scratch, Java, Python and more. It also offers Code Coaching Plus, which offers soft skills such as pitch development and presentation.

The Roslyn school is at 17-21 Lumber Rd., Suite 3. For more information, call 516-399-2399 or visit Roslyn.thecoderschool.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

