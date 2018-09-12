The Coder School, a Silicon Valley-based coding franchise that caters to children ages 6 to 18, will launch its second Long Island location, this one in Roslyn, with a free grand opening celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15.

“It’s a grand reveal of the space. Potential students and community members can speak to teachers, they can do code challenges, there’s going to raffles and prizes and more information about what we offer,” says Nisha Bhalla, senior adviser for both Coder School locations. The first Coder School on Long Island opened October 2017 in Syosset.

The school offers group classes as well as two-on-one tutoring for coding languages such as Scratch, Java, Python and more. It also offers Code Coaching Plus, which offers soft skills such as pitch development and presentation.

The Roslyn school is at 17-21 Lumber Rd., Suite 3. For more information, call 516-399-2399 or visit Roslyn.thecoderschool.com.