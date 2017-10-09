Monday is Columbus Day, and that means the kids are off from school. Here are 10 fun events to keep your family entertained all weekend long:

See Otto the Ghost at Hicks Nurseries (100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury). Enjoy hayrides, fresh- picked apples, apple cider, live farm animals, children's workshops and more daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Otto will be available for photos 10 a.m.-noon and 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on weekends. Please bring non-perishable food items to donate to Long Island Cares; daily from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Price: Free.

Long Island Fall Festival at Heckscher Park (2 Prime Ave., Huntington). Enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, such as arts and crafts vendors, carinval rides and games, two food courts, pony rides, a petting zoo and more from 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday. Price: Free; fee for rides.

Build a Biome at Maritime Explorium (101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson). On Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 1-5 p.m., kids can recycle water bottles and grow something green to help keep our atmosphere clean. Price: $5.

Fall Festival at Dees' Nursery (69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside) From 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Monday, you'll find an interactive petting zoo, gem-mining, pumpkin-painting, pony rides and a free trip through the "Spooky Walk." Price: Free, small fee for some activities.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts (2 E. Main St., Smithtown). Watch this classic Disney tale come to life, featuring Belle, the Beast and all their friends on Saturday at 2 p.m., Sunday at 11 a.m. and Monday at 2 p.m. Price: $15.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Not So Scary Days at Bayville Scream Park (8 Bayville Ave., Bayville). On Saturday, Sunday and Monday (and weekends through the end of October), from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., the scream park features less-scary versions of the haunted houses with no live actors. Families can enjoy Uncle Needles' Fun House and Mirror Maze, The Temple of Terror, a Pumpkin Bounce, a Halloween Express Train Ride, crafts, a pumpkin patch, Halloween storytelling, hermit crab races and more. Price: $24.75 Scream Park only, $31.75 for Scream Park and Adventure Park.

If you're still looking for some fun, check out more can't-miss fall activities for kids on Long Island.