Music, hands-on activities, animals and more, all in a garden setting, are in store for kids at the sixth annual Family Fun Day Oct. 5 at Cornell University Cooperative Extension of Nassau’s East Meadow Farm.

Activities will include guided garden tours, demo gardens, experts on hand to offer nutrition tips, and roasted corn, hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream.

Family Fun Day is intended to make the community more aware of the Cornell University Cooperative Extension of Nassau’s educational programs and community services and to raise awareness of the importance of protecting the environment, says JoAnn Zenewitz, a master gardener and board of directors vice president who runs the event.

There’ll be 12 demonstration gardens, including vegetable, rose, herb, native plant, pollinator and compost.

“Each of those gardens will be manned by committee members to offer their experience of how they put their garden together and what they’re growing,” says Zenewitz. “Kids will have an opportunity to harvest carrots out of the ground, so they could actually see they grow underground.”

There will be demonstrations on the importance of pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, identifying different trees, and learning about bugs and insects that live on compost. There also will be a "fairy garden" specifically geared toward children.

Family Fun Day runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at East Meadow Farm, 832 Merrick Ave., East Meadow. There will be an earlier opening, from 10 to 11 a.m., for children with special needs. Though the events are free, there’s a suggested donation of $10 per family. For further information, call 516-565-5265.