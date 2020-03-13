Two Hofstra University law students are looking for other young people like themselves to do grocery shopping and other errands for those who may need assistance while attempting to avoid crowds during the coronavirus outbreak.

Jayne Guarino, 25, started reaching out in a Farmingdale Facebook group for local volunteers after being in a grocery store Thursday night and realizing just how difficult life is likely becoming for the elderly who might not have someone to help take care of them.

"I know that this is a scary time and as a relatively healthy 25-year-old, the coronavirus doesn't pose the same risks to me as it does to others," she wrote.

Guarino recruited her boyfriend, Thomas Jannace, 24, of Huntington, who is also a Hofstra law student, to become a volunteer. She said volunteers would not get paid but she believes in paying it forward.

“I went to the grocery store yesterday to shop for dinner and realized most of the people there were those [seniors] who were going to have an issue with this [virus] and I could go grocery shopping for them,” Guarino explained in a telephone interview Friday.

Guarino noted that because in-person classes at Hofstra were suspended last Monday, she now has some unanticipated time available to do grocery shopping or other errands for people who would like help. She said, however, that she would like for this assistance to be more widely available on Long Island since she and Jannace would only be able to cover the Farmingdale and Huntington areas.

Guarino added that as was the case with her, other people might not realize how much they can be of help so she wanted to get the word out.

“Maybe it didn’t cross people’s minds that they could step up,” Guarino said.

But Jannace says that as soon as Guarino discussed her idea with him he was happy to get on board.

“I thought it was a great idea,” Jannace said. He acknowledged that millennials get a bad rap when it comes to caring about older people but people are people and everyone needs to remember that. “You’re supposed to help people when they need help.”