There’s a new way to moo-ve at the fall harvest festival at Seven Ponds Orchard in Water Mill — a cow train has been added to the farm’s activities for families. The cow train is a tractor-pulled train with five rows of barrel shaped seats, two in each row like Santa’s reindeers.

Each seat has a painted black-and-white cow’s head and a rope tail, and the tractor pulls the train on a five- to 10-minute journey around the orchard. The cow train accommodates children and adults, says orchard owner Tim Kraszewski. “We try to do something different each year,” Kraszewski says. The train ride is included in the $11 admission price, which also covers a hayride, corn maze, pedal-cart track, boat and duck races and play on the wood fire engine and pirate ship.

The festival runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Seven Ponds Orchard is at 65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill. For more information, call 631-726-8015.