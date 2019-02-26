TODAY'S PAPER
LI kids can compete for three visual arts and dance scholarships

The awards cover attendance at Usdan summer camp or $1,000 toward college dance.

Usdan is offering summer camp scholarships. Photo Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / ra2studio

By Beth Whitehouse
The Huntington Arts Council is offering three scholarships for junior high and high school students, one in visual arts and two in dance.

Applications for the visual arts scholarship are due Friday. The Joan Aboff Memorial Art Scholarship is for the Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts July 2019 four-week session. Junior and senior high school students in the town of Huntington may apply. The scholarship award totals $4,050.

Applications for the dance scholarships are due May 3. The Sandi Bloomberg Scholarship for Dance offers $1,000 to a Suffolk and Nassau high school graduating senior considering furthering their education in dance. The Rea Jacobs Scholarship for Dance offers $1,000 to graduating seniors pursuing a four-year college degree with a major or minor in dance. That scholarship is funded by the Long Island Dance Consortium and the Jacobs Family.

The winners of both dance scholarships will be invited to perform separately with member companies of the Long Island Dance Consortium at the Huntington Summer Arts Festival in the summer of 2019.

To apply for all scholarships, visit huntingtonarts.org. For more information, call 631-271-8423.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

