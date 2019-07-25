If your kids like music, dance and games, you’ll want to head to Sean Dixon Memorial Park (aka Peppermint Park) in Medford on July 28 for the second annual Dancing in the Park day.

Sponsored by Elegant Dance Studios of Medford, the event will feature two sessions.

The “Royalty" session for kids 3 to 5 will take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m., when children should come dressed in Disney prince or princess outfits to dance to Disney songs and learn new hip-hop moves. The “Nickelodeon” session for kids 6 to 10 will take place from noon to 12:30 p.m., when children should wear JoJo Siwa apparel to play games and dance to the latest music by the YouTube dancing, singing and acting sensation.

For both sessions, kids should wear sneakers.

“It’s just a free community event for kids to come out and have some fun,“ says Jackie McGinn, an owner of Elegant Dance Studio, which specializes in teaching 2-1/2- to 18-year-olds recreational and competitive dance classes.

In the event of inclement weather, the fun moves indoors to the dance studio on Horseblock Road.

To sign up, call 631-517-1300 or go to elegantdancestudio.com.