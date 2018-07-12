Danny Weinkauf and his Red Pants Band will perform live shows this summer at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City, playing family songs including “I am a Paleontologist, “I’m a Girl (step aside)” and “Put Down That Smartphone.”

Shows are at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 12 and Aug. 16. Weinkauf, who lives in Lynbrook, is a Grammy winning artist and longtime bassist for They Might Be Giants.

Shows are $9 with museum admission of $14 per person; $12 for show only. For more information, call 516-224-5800 or visit licm.org. The museum is at 11 Davis Ave. in Garden City.