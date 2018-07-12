TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
76° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Danny Weinkauf and his Red Pants Band to perform at LI Children's Museum

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Print

Danny Weinkauf and his Red Pants Band will perform live shows this summer at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City, playing family songs including “I am a Paleontologist, “I’m a Girl (step aside)” and “Put Down That Smartphone.”

Shows are at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 12 and Aug. 16. Weinkauf, who lives in Lynbrook, is a Grammy winning artist and longtime bassist for They Might Be Giants.

Shows are $9 with museum admission of $14 per person; $12 for show only. For more information, call 516-224-5800 or visit licm.org. The museum is at 11 Davis Ave. in Garden City. 

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com

More Family

Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
Newborn Photo Shoot September 2016 Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Cousins excited to explore the fire island lighthouse. Share your favorite family memories
Kids play in the water, Scotty's Fishing Station, 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Many high school students choose to participate in 14 ways to spend the year abroad
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland