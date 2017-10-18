Join Long Island entertainer Darlene Graham for a “Family Monster Mash” at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Space At Westbury.
There’ll be lots of singing and dancing as Graham and her five-piece band play original songs and favorites such as “Monster Mash.” They’ll lead a dance contest, freeze dancing and a Halloween parade. There’ll be prizes for best family and best overall costumes. Everyone is a VIP invited to a meet-and-greet with Graham after the show.
Doors open at noon. Tickets are $25 each; babies younger than 1 are free. For tickets or more information, visit thespaceatwestbury.com
