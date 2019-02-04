TODAY'S PAPER
Darlings & Divas is closing its Amityville store and focusing on bringing the party to customers

In-home packages offer mini manicures, pedicures, hair styling and more. 

Darlings & Divas is going exclusively mobile.

Darlings & Divas is going exclusively mobile.

By Beth Whitehouse
Over the past nine years, Darlings & Divas has hosted more than 5,000 birthday parties at its Amityville store and more than 2,000 mobile house parties. In mid-February, the brick-and-mortar venue will close and Darlings & Divas is going exclusively on the road.

Feb. 10 will be the last party in the 65 Merrick Rd. store, says owner Lisa Formato. Mobile spa packages will include choices from five services, including mini manicures, pedicures, hair styling with glitter and color, makeup or face paint and glitter tattoos. The smallest birthday party package is $365 for 11 children experiencing two services, Formato says. Upgrades are available to include more services, more party guests, and additions such as laundered robes, candy buffet and more.

Formato says she is closing the store to give herself more flexibility as a single mom of three. “It’s a personal decision,” she says. “It will give me the flexibility to be home more.”

Darlings & Divas can be reached at 516-695-0445 or darlingsanddivas.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island.

