Need a grownups-only night out? These Long Island venues offer designated hours when children can be dropped off for some playtime while their parents go out and play.

The business model is often borne of personal experience. “I know how important it can be to have a break, which is why we do this,” says Kerri Anastasi, owner of Tumbling Tunes in East Northport and mother of children ages 5, 9 and 12. Unlike most drop-off locations, her play space allows kids who have yet to master the potty “as long as parents drop off diapers,” Anastasi says.

Matt Kovacik, program director of The Little Gym of Smithtown, hosts two so-called Parent Survival Nights a month. Moms and dads, he says, can have a little extra fun knowing the kids will be “tired enough to go to sleep when you get home.”

Now that’s something any parent can relate to.

The Little Gym of Smithtown WHERE 70 E. Main St., Smithtown

THE ACTIVITY Gym playtime followed by organized activities, craftmaking and pizza

SUPERVISION One adult for every 4 to 6 kids

AGES 3 to 10; must be potty trained

WHEN Usually twice a month

INFO $36 to $45 for nonmembers, or $299 for 10 nights in advance; 631-360-7777, thelittlegymn/smithtown In the photo: Rebecca Chustek, 3, of Smithtown, gets in some bouncing time The Little Gym of Smithtown during a kids' night out.

Tumbling Tunes, East Northport WHERE 212 Laurel Rd., East Northport

THE ACTIVITY Events are either themed parties or craft-making nights

SUPERVISION One adult for every 4 to 6 kids

AGES 2.5 to 8 years of age (bring diapers if needed)

WHEN Every other weekend, sometimes weekly

INFO $25 one child, $40 for two, $55 for three; 631-697-0140, tumblingtunes.com In the photo: Jackson Sidle, 2, plays in the dirt while working on an arts and crafts project called a "dinosaur garden" at Tumbling Tunes.

Mini Monet, Sayville WHERE 64 Railroad Ave., Sayville

THE ACTIVITY Movie-viewing nights that also include painting on canvas or an art project, plus pizza. Limited to 15 children.

SUPERVISION Two adults

AGES 5 and older

WHEN Monthly

INFO $35 per child; 631-218-9797, minimonetsayville.com

My Gym Huntington WHERE 128 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station

THE ACTIVITY Kids can wear various dress-up costumes, while playing with lifesize board games

SUPERVISION Two to three adults, depending on the number of kids

AGES Over 3 years old; must be potty trained

WHEN Monthly

INFO $30 for one child, $15 for each additional sibling; 631-427-4967, mygym.com/huntingtonstation

Abrakadoodle, Roslyn WHERE 55 Lumber Rd., Roslyn

THE ACTIVITY Themed art lessons with face painting, music, game play plus pizza and a drink

SUPERVISION Four teachers for 24 kids

AGES 3 and up; must be potty trained

WHEN Monthly

INFO $60 per child; 516-686-6900, abrakadoodle.com

Casa de Spin, Massapequa WHERE 81 Grand Ave., Massapequa

THE ACTIVITY Kids start by making a spin art painting on canvas, take a break for a slice of pizza and a drink, then wrap up with a second spin art-related project.

SUPERVISION One adult per four kids

AGES 6 and older

WHEN Select Friday and Saturday nights during the summer

INFO $39 per child; 516-654-7746, casadespin.com