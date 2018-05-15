Need a grownups-only night out? These Long Island venues offer designated hours when children can be dropped off for some playtime while their parents go out and play.
The business model is often borne of personal experience. “I know how important it can be to have a break, which is why we do this,” says Kerri Anastasi, owner of Tumbling Tunes in East Northport and mother of children ages 5, 9 and 12. Unlike most drop-off locations, her play space allows kids who have yet to master the potty “as long as parents drop off diapers,” Anastasi says.
Matt Kovacik, program director of The Little Gym of Smithtown, hosts two so-called Parent Survival Nights a month. Moms and dads, he says, can have a little extra fun knowing the kids will be “tired enough to go to sleep when you get home.”
Now that’s something any parent can relate to.
The Little Gym of Smithtown
WHERE 70 E. Main St., Smithtown
THE ACTIVITY Gym playtime followed by organized activities, craftmaking and pizza
SUPERVISION One adult for every 4 to 6 kids
AGES 3 to 10; must be potty trained
WHEN Usually twice a month
INFO $36 to $45 for nonmembers, or $299 for 10 nights in advance; 631-360-7777, thelittlegymn/smithtown
In the photo: Rebecca Chustek, 3, of Smithtown, gets in some bouncing time The Little Gym of Smithtown during a kids' night out.
Tumbling Tunes, East Northport
WHERE 212 Laurel Rd., East Northport
THE ACTIVITY Events are either themed parties or craft-making nights
SUPERVISION One adult for every 4 to 6 kids
AGES 2.5 to 8 years of age (bring diapers if needed)
WHEN Every other weekend, sometimes weekly
INFO $25 one child, $40 for two, $55 for three; 631-697-0140, tumblingtunes.com
In the photo: Jackson Sidle, 2, plays in the dirt while working on an arts and crafts project called a "dinosaur garden" at Tumbling Tunes.
Mini Monet, Sayville
WHERE 64 Railroad Ave., Sayville
THE ACTIVITY Movie-viewing nights that also include painting on canvas or an art project, plus pizza. Limited to 15 children.
SUPERVISION Two adults
AGES 5 and older
WHEN Monthly
INFO $35 per child; 631-218-9797, minimonetsayville.com
My Gym Huntington
WHERE 128 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station
THE ACTIVITY Kids can wear various dress-up costumes, while playing with lifesize board games
SUPERVISION Two to three adults, depending on the number of kids
AGES Over 3 years old; must be potty trained
WHEN Monthly
INFO $30 for one child, $15 for each additional sibling; 631-427-4967, mygym.com/huntingtonstation
Abrakadoodle, Roslyn
WHERE 55 Lumber Rd., Roslyn
THE ACTIVITY Themed art lessons with face painting, music, game play plus pizza and a drink
SUPERVISION Four teachers for 24 kids
AGES 3 and up; must be potty trained
WHEN Monthly
INFO $60 per child; 516-686-6900, abrakadoodle.com
Casa de Spin, Massapequa
WHERE 81 Grand Ave., Massapequa
THE ACTIVITY Kids start by making a spin art painting on canvas, take a break for a slice of pizza and a drink, then wrap up with a second spin art-related project.
SUPERVISION One adult per four kids
AGES 6 and older
WHEN Select Friday and Saturday nights during the summer
INFO $39 per child; 516-654-7746, casadespin.com
Plasterkraze, Selden
WHERE 1310 Middle Country Rd., Selden
THE ACTIVITY Paint pieces, play games, watch a movie and have pizza
SUPERVISION One adult to every seven kids
AGES All ages; must be potty trained
WHEN Every third Friday
INFO $24 per child; 631-689-5231, plasterkraze.com
