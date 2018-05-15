TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
75° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

Date night? Long Island places with drop-off events for kids

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Print

Need a grownups-only night out? These Long Island venues offer designated hours when children can be dropped off for some playtime while their parents go out and play. 
The business model is often borne of personal experience. “I know how important it can be to have a break, which is why we do this,” says Kerri Anastasi, owner of Tumbling Tunes in East Northport and mother of children ages 5, 9 and 12. Unlike most drop-off locations, her play space allows kids who have yet to master the potty “as long as parents drop off diapers,” Anastasi says. 
Matt Kovacik, program director of The Little Gym of Smithtown, hosts two so-called Parent Survival Nights a month. Moms and dads, he says, can have a little extra fun knowing the kids will be “tired enough to go to sleep when you get home.” 
Now that’s something any parent can relate to. 

The Little Gym of Smithtown

Rebecca Chustek, 3, of Smithtown, plays at Little
Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

WHERE 70 E. Main St., Smithtown 
THE ACTIVITY Gym playtime followed by organized activities, craftmaking and pizza 
SUPERVISION One adult for every 4 to 6 kids 
AGES 3 to 10; must be potty trained 
WHEN Usually twice a month 
INFO $36 to $45 for nonmembers, or $299 for 10 nights in advance; 631-360-7777,  thelittlegymn/smithtown 

In the photo: Rebecca Chustek, 3, of Smithtown, gets in some bouncing time The Little Gym of Smithtown during a kids' night out.

Tumbling Tunes, East Northport

Jackson Sidle, 2, plays in the dirt while
Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

WHERE 212 Laurel Rd., East Northport 
THE ACTIVITY Events are either themed parties or craft-making nights 
SUPERVISION One adult for every 4 to 6 kids 
AGES 2.5 to 8 years of age (bring diapers if needed) 
WHEN Every other weekend, sometimes weekly 
INFO $25 one child, $40 for two, $55 for three; 631-697-0140, tumblingtunes.com 

In the photo: Jackson Sidle, 2, plays in the dirt while working on an arts and crafts project called a "dinosaur garden" at Tumbling Tunes.

Mini Monet, Sayville

Mini Monet, 64 Railroad Ave., Sayville.....Photos: Pam Brewer..kiMAIN180516_Mini-Monet
Photo Credit: Mini Monet/Pam Brewer

WHERE 64 Railroad Ave., Sayville 
THE ACTIVITY Movie-viewing nights that also include painting on canvas or an art project, plus pizza. Limited to 15 children. 
SUPERVISION Two adults 
AGES 5 and older 
WHEN Monthly 
INFO $35 per child; 631-218-9797, minimonetsayville.com 

My Gym Huntington

MyGym, 128 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station.My Gym
Photo Credit: My Gym/Evan Greenberg

WHERE 128 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station 
THE ACTIVITY Kids can wear various dress-up costumes, while playing with lifesize board games 
SUPERVISION Two to three adults, depending on the number of kids 
AGES Over 3 years old; must be potty trained 
WHEN Monthly 
INFO $30 for one child, $15 for each additional sibling; 631-427-4967, mygym.com/huntingtonstation

Abrakadoodle, Roslyn

Abrakadoodle, 55 Lumber Rd., Roslyn...Abrakadoodle: Rosanna Massaro.kimain180516_Abrakadoodle
Photo Credit: Abrakadoodle/Rosanna Massaro

WHERE 55 Lumber Rd., Roslyn 
THE ACTIVITY Themed art lessons with face painting, music, game play plus pizza and a drink 
SUPERVISION Four teachers for 24 kids 
AGES 3 and up; must be potty trained 
WHEN Monthly 
INFO $60 per child; 516-686-6900, abrakadoodle.com

Casa de Spin, Massapequa

Casa de Spin, 81 Grand Ave., Massapequa...Photo Credit
Photo Credit: Casa De Spin/Susan Wilkowski

WHERE 81 Grand Ave., Massapequa 
THE ACTIVITY Kids start by making a spin art painting on canvas, take a break for a slice of pizza and a drink, then wrap up with a second spin art-related project. 
SUPERVISION One adult per four kids 
AGES 6 and older 
WHEN Select Friday and Saturday nights during the summer 
INFO $39 per child; 516-654-7746, casadespin.com 

Plasterkraze, Selden

PlasterKraze, 1310 Middle Country Rd., Selden..Photo by Bobby
Photo Credit: My Gym/Bobby Heidenfelder

WHERE 1310 Middle Country Rd., Selden 
THE ACTIVITY Paint pieces, play games, watch a movie and have pizza 
SUPERVISION One adult to every seven kids 
AGES All ages; must be potty trained 
WHEN Every third Friday 
INFO $24 per child; 631-689-5231, plasterkraze.com 

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday

More Family

There are many freebies for kids on Long 17 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI
Jade Lichtenstein, 11, from Brooklyn, feeds the Fallow 16 things you didn't know about the LI Game Farm
Fire Island is just one of the popular 50 best places for families on LI
Visit Bayville Adventure Park in Bayville and enjoy 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
Adventureland debuted the first and only spinning coaster 15 things you didn't know about Adventureland