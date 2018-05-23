With its walkable streets and sandy playground, Northport is an under-the-radar destination for a family friendly afternoon.

Weekend mornings could begin with a matinee children's production at John W. Engemen Theater (631-261-2900, engemantheater.com). Run off steam with a short walk to the village's waterside parks. Kids kick off their shoes and head straight for the fenced, sandy-bottom playground. Adults can keep an eye out while enjoying the view of Cow Harbor, where sailboats moor in summertime. There's a farmers market on Saturdays with live music and occasional arts and crafts shows.

When it's time for a bite, walk to a restaurant right in town — kids love the vintage railroad car setting at Tim's Shipwreck Diner, which serves breakfast and lunch (631-754-1797, shipwreckdiner.com). Or you can get a takeout pot of Maroni's famous meatballs and feed the whole family al fresco in the park. (631-757-4500, maronicuisine.com)

Afterward, head to Wolfie's for frozen custard (cash only, 631-754-4850, wolfiescustard.com) or around the corner to the retro Northport Sweet Shop luncheonette for a malted milk or float (631-261-3748, northportsweetshop.com).