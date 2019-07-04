Fifteen-year-old Ashley Gerasimovich of Garden City stars in the current fourth season of the TBS comedy “The Detour” — and her favorite episode of the 10-episode season hasn’t yet aired, she says.

Gerasimovich plays a runaway teen named Delilah whose dysfunctional parents and brother undertake a worldwide search from Tibet to Paraguay to Japan find her. “All I can say is basically you do eventually figure out what Delilah’s been up to,” Gerasimovich says.

Gerasimovich, who filmed last fall in Canada, is home on Long Island now. She has been attending Garden City High School since late November, and she says her classmates take her stardom in stride. “They just let me assimilate in. They just asked a few questions and we all got to move on,” Gerasimovich says.

She says she watches the episodes of the show sometimes with her mother; they began airing at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 18. She says it’s interesting to watch herself on screen. “It’s like me, but not me,” she says.