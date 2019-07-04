TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
SEARCH
77° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Garden City teenager stars in fourth season of TBS comedy 'The Detour'

Ashley Gerasimovich of Garden City.

Ashley Gerasimovich of Garden City. Photo Credit: Michael Creagh

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Fifteen-year-old Ashley Gerasimovich of Garden City stars in the current fourth season of the TBS comedy “The Detour” — and her favorite episode of the 10-episode season hasn’t yet aired, she says.

Gerasimovich plays a runaway teen named Delilah whose dysfunctional parents and brother undertake a worldwide search from Tibet to Paraguay to Japan find her. “All I can say is basically you do eventually figure out what Delilah’s been up to,” Gerasimovich says.

Gerasimovich, who filmed last fall in Canada, is home on Long Island now. She has been attending Garden City High School since late November, and she says her classmates take her stardom in stride. “They just let me assimilate in. They just asked a few questions and we all got to move on,” Gerasimovich says.

She says she watches the episodes of the show sometimes with her mother; they began airing at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 18. She says it’s interesting to watch herself on screen. “It’s like me, but not me,” she says.

Newsday staffer Beth Whitehouse is photographed in the

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Fire Island is just one of the popular 50 best places for families on LI
Among the greatest things about life on Long Island 14 fun things to do with kids on (or by) the water on LI
Samantha Alvarez, 15, of Brentwood, dances at her What goes into quinceañera parties on LI
Take a discovery journey onboard one of Captain Take a boat cruise, more LI fun this week
Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search