Take your aromatherapy with you to class to settle your back-to-school nerves at the Make Your Own Diffuser Jewelry event Aug. 15 at Sparkle N Shine in Lindenhurst.

Kristin Fusaro and Dominique McGrath, independent distributors of essential oils company Young Living, will be hosting the back-to-school event and talking about the importance of essential oils and how they can improve mental health, mood and well-being.

The event is $10 per person for your choice of jewelry and essential oil, as well as a mini session on aromatherapy, refreshments, samples and giveaways. Jewelry enhancements will be available for an additional charge.

Kristin Fusaro, teacher and Lindenhurst local, says that she hopes that this event will spread awareness. “It surprises me that so many people aren’t aware of aromatherapy, and I want to be able to help others as the oils benefit my family,” Fusaro says.

The event will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Sparkle N Shine, 41 E. Sunrise Hwy., Lindenhurst. Contact Kristin Fusaro at 516-477-3658 or by email at kristinfusaro@gmail.com for more information.





