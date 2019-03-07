More life-size dinosaurs — these with skin and feathers — are coming to the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan in a new exhibit that opens Monday called “T. rex: The Ultimate Predator.”

Visitors will learn that the T. rex hatchlings were fluffy and gangly, like turkeys. They’ll imagine what the T. rex might have sounded like using the “roar mixer.” They’ll meet other members of the tyrannosaur family, including the earliest known tyrannosaur that was about the size of a wolf.

Visitors 12 and older can become virtual paleontologists in the museum’s first multiplayer virtual reality experience, building a dinosaur bone by bone until it comes to live in a marshland in Montana, its home 66 million years ago.

The exhibit is the launch of the museum’s 150th anniversary programming and it will be open to the public through August 2020. The museum already features life-sized dinosaur skeletons.

The museum is at 79th Street and Central Park West in Manhattan and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. The new exhibit is considered a special exhibition and requires an additional fee. General Admission Plus One, which includes general admission plus one special exhibition, giant-screen 2D or 3D film, or space show, is $28 per adult, $22.50 for students/seniors, and $16.50 for children ages 2 to12. For more information, call 212-769-5100 or visit amnh.org.