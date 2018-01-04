Disney on Ice is returning to Long Island in January, and this year’s program has a lot of “princess power” for sure.

The 2018 show, titled “Reach for The Stars,” arrives at NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum from Jan. 11 to 14. As expected, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy are slated to star, but in “Reach” there will also be a chance to see some of the characters from “Frozen” in action.

“Skating a role as iconic as Elsa and hearing the kids in the audience sing ‘Let It Go’ along with me every night is truly inspiring,” says actor Shanda DeWitt, who appears in the show as the aforementioned lead character from “Frozen,” adding, “I am excited to perform Long Island when ‘Reach For The Stars’ comes to the Coliseum.”

The sisters Elsa and Anna, plus their friend Olaf the living snowman, will be performing songs from the film — but they’ll also be joined by Ariel and Sebastian from “The Little Mermaid.” For even more in the way of Disney princess guests, Rapunzel from “Tangled” will take part (along with her movie-mate Flynn Rider), and both Belle and the Beast are also part of the cast.

Tickets range from $18.75-$118.75, and are available at ticketmaster.com

The coliseum is located at 1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale.