Disney On Ice returns to Long Island from Nov. 21 to 30 with a “Road Trip Adventures” show at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and other classic Disney characters take guests to different locations that feature Disney films. It’s off to London to see Mary Poppins, Jack and a band of dancing lamplighters. Travel to the island of Motunui to visit Moana. Visit the Pride Lands of Africa with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa.

Nassau Coliseum is at 1255 Hempstead Tpke. in Uniondale. Tickets are $25 and up and are available at disneyonice.com/road-trip-adventures.