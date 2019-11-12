TODAY'S PAPER
Disney On Ice 'Road Trip Adventures' show comes to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale

Disney On Ice returns to Long Island from

Disney On Ice returns to Long Island from Nov. 21 to 30 with a "Road Trip Adventures" show at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale. Credit: Disney on Ice

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Disney On Ice returns to Long Island from Nov. 21 to 30 with a “Road Trip Adventures” show at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and other classic Disney characters take guests to different locations that feature Disney films. It’s off to London to see Mary Poppins, Jack and a band of dancing lamplighters. Travel to the island of Motunui to visit Moana. Visit the Pride Lands of Africa with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa.

Nassau Coliseum is at 1255 Hempstead Tpke. in Uniondale. Tickets are $25 and up and are available at disneyonice.com/road-trip-adventures.

Beth Whitehouse poses for an employee headshot at

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

