Disney on Ice is coming to the new UBS Arena this winter 

Fourteen is the magic number for the Disney On Ice show coming to UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont Jan. 5 to 9.

"Let’s Celebrate" will highlight 14 classic and modern Disney stories featuring the characters of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck as well as Tiana, Elsa and Olaf. The performance features moments from "Finding Dory," "Aladdin," Beauty and the Beast" and songs such as "Let It Go!" and "Hakuna Matata."

This is the first time Disney On Ice returns to Long Island since the beginning of the pandemic; the 2021-2022 season marks Disney On Ice’s 40th anniversary. UBS Arena is a new sports and entertainment venue aiming to host more than 150 events annually. It is also the new home of the New York Islanders.

