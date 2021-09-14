TODAY'S PAPER
Disney on Ice is coming to the new UBS Arena this winter 

Disney on Ice is bringing its "Let's Celebrate" show to the UBS Arena in Elmont in January, 2022. Credit: Disney on Ice/Jeff Kavanaugh

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Fourteen is the magic number for the Disney On Ice show coming to UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont Jan. 5 to 9.

"Let’s Celebrate" will highlight 14 classic and modern Disney stories featuring the characters of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck as well as Tiana, Elsa and Olaf. The performance features moments from "Finding Dory," "Aladdin," Beauty and the Beast" and songs such as "Let It Go!" and "Hakuna Matata."

This is the first time Disney On Ice returns to Long Island since the beginning of the pandemic; the 2021-2022 season marks Disney On Ice’s 40th anniversary. UBS Arena is a new sports and entertainment venue aiming to host more than 150 events annually. It is also the new home of the New York Islanders.

DISNEY ON ICE

WHEN | WHERE UBS Arena at Belmont Park; 2150 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont

ADMISSION Tickets for Disney on Ice go on sale to the general public on Sept. 21, range from $20 to $210 and are subject to change. For more information, visit disneyonice.com; to buy tickets visit ticketmaster.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

