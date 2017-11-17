“Disney’s Dream Big, Princess” photography campaign at the UN’s headquarters in Manhattan features camerawork of selected female photographers.

Participating photographer Kate T. Parker explains that the project is “a celebration of strong female role models across the globe, who, in their own unique and inimitable ways, were strong, confident and powerful.” Parker says the images, captured by 19 female photographers from 15 different countries “showcase the inspiring stories of real-world girls and women, as part of Disney’s ‘Dream Big, Princess’ initiative.”

The initiative is intended to inspire children by showing photographed moments of young women taking on challenges and having fun — all the while dressed as Disney princess characters.

One of Parker’s photos to be displayed features her daughter Alice and her child’s soccer team that she coaches. “This group of girls are so tough and determined and competitive. . . . I wanted to capture the spirit of these girls, who aren’t afraid to get dirty and be themselves. They loved the chance to have a full-on mud fight and went crazy with it.”

Other subjects include a gold-medal-winning Paralympian, a surfing champion, a teenage author of a STEM coding book and the youngest person to ever speak at the UN; several of the those who appear in the photos are booked to attend.

The exhibit will be open to the public in the UN visitors lobby with scheduled guided lobby tours taking place every 15 to 20 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. through the end of 2017 (except no 12:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. tours; no tours on Nov. 23 and Dec. 25).

Tickets are $22 for ages 13 and older, $13 for children ages 5-12; children younger than 5 are not permitted. Guests ages 18 and older must have government-issued photo ID to enter; arrive no less than one hour before your scheduled tour time. A limited number of tickets are sold on site; purchase in advance at visit.un.org. Call 212-963-7765 or email unitg@un.org for more information.

The UN Visitor Centre: 46th St. and First Ave., Manhattan.