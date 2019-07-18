A free talk called “Creating Your Family Using Donor Eggs” on July 30 in Commack will provide information to families considering that choice.

“It will cover the legal, social and psychological aspects of why it might be good for the couple, or not right for the couple,” says Dr. James Stelling, a reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist who is co-founder and director of Stony Brook Community Medical-Island Fertility.

A mother who has had children using donor eggs will share her experience. A nurse practitioner from Stony Brook Community Medical-Island Fertility will lead the session, and a psychologist also will be present.

The session runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the conference room on level 1 at 500 Commack Rd., Commack. Register by July 26 at 631-638-4600.