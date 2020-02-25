March 2 is Dr. Seuss' birthday. To celebrate, there are events taking place throughout Long Island. Here are a few to attend:
Seventh Annual Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash
Children of all ages can enjoy an afternoon of arts and crafts, balloons, movies, and lots and lots of books by Dr. Seuss.
Where: Oceanside Library, 30 Davison Ave., Oceanside
When: 1 to 3 p.m. on Mar. 1
Info: 516-766-2360, oceansidelibrary.com
--------
Story time and Activities Celebrating Dr. Seuss!
A reading and activity time in partnership with Read Across America.
Where: Barnes and Noble locations in Lake Grove, East Northport, Bay Shore, Massapequa, Carle Place and Manhasset
When: 11 a.m. on Feb. 29
Info: barnesandnoble.com
-------
Baby & Me Storytime Featuring "Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?"
A reading of "Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?" promoting sensory wonder perfect for ages 0 to 2.
Where: Barnes and Noble locations in Massapequa, Carle Place
When: 11 a.m. on Mar. 1
Info: barnesandnoble.com
-------
Jericho Public Library
Drop by the Children's Room, listen to a story, make a craft and wear the Cat in the Hat's favorite colors in honor of Dr. Seuss.
Where: Jericho Public Library, 1 Merry Lane, Jericho
When: 2 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 29
Info: 516-935-6790, www.jericholibrary.org
-------
It’s Dr. Seuss’ Birthday!
Read Dr. Seuss' "Hop on Pop" and "Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are?" play games and enjoy a healthy snack of fruit slices and vegetable sticks.
Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main St., East Hampton
When: 4 to 5 p.m. on Mar. 3
Info: Ages 3+ (with an adult in under 7) Sign up required, register here; 631-324-0222 x2, easthamptonlibrary.org
-------
2020 Race to Rhyme-Ville
Participate in a virtual race in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America Day. Participants can run or walk one mile or a 5k, 10k, half marathon or marathon anywhere they want and time themselves, then report their time back to Virtual Run Events and receive their medal in the mail. Fifteen percent of each registration goes to DonorsChoose.org.
Where: Anywhere
When: Any time in March
Info: $22 including bib, medal and shipping; sign up here.
