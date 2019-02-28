To celebrate what would have been Dr. Seuss’ 115th birthday, Target stores on Long Island and nationwide are hosting free readings of “What Pet Should I Get?” every half-hour between 10 and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“What Pet Should I Get?” is a Dr. Seuss book published posthumously in 2015 and believed to have been written by Theodor Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, between 1958 and 1962. Attendees will also be invited to participate in Dr. Seuss-themed games and giveaways.

To find a participating local Target store, visit target.com.