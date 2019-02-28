TODAY'S PAPER
Target stores celebrate Dr. Seuss' 115th birthday with free story time, games, giveaways

'What Pet Should I Get?' will be read every half-hour.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
To celebrate what would have been Dr. Seuss’ 115th birthday, Target stores on Long Island and nationwide are hosting free readings of “What Pet Should I Get?” every half-hour between 10 and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“What Pet Should I Get?” is a Dr. Seuss book published posthumously in 2015 and believed to have been written by Theodor Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, between 1958 and 1962. Attendees will also be invited to participate in Dr. Seuss-themed games and giveaways.

To find a participating local Target store, visit target.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

