Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington to host a drag queen story hour

The event encourages kids 'to be themselves and present as they wish.'

Bella Noche reads to children during her first

Bella Noche reads to children during her first drag queen story hour at the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington.  Photo Credit: CINEMA ARTS CENTRE/Paul Lawrence

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Drag queen Bella Noche will lead a story hour at noon Saturday at the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington.

She will read three to four children’s books to the kids. “This is the second time we’re doing it,” says Nate Close, director of marketing and communications for the Cinema Arts Centre. “We’re trying to provide something different and a little bit fun." Drag queen story hours have taken off across the country since libraries started to host them, Close says. "It’s a fun way kids can have role models who are different and encourage them to be themselves and present as they wish,” he says.

The event is free for kids 12 and younger, and $12 per person for adults. The Cinema Arts Center is at 423 Park Ave., Huntington. For more information, call 631-423-7610 or visit cinemaartscentre.org.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

