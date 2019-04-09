Drag queen Bella Noche will lead a story hour at noon Saturday at the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington.

She will read three to four children’s books to the kids. “This is the second time we’re doing it,” says Nate Close, director of marketing and communications for the Cinema Arts Centre. “We’re trying to provide something different and a little bit fun." Drag queen story hours have taken off across the country since libraries started to host them, Close says. "It’s a fun way kids can have role models who are different and encourage them to be themselves and present as they wish,” he says.

The event is free for kids 12 and younger, and $12 per person for adults. The Cinema Arts Center is at 423 Park Ave., Huntington. For more information, call 631-423-7610 or visit cinemaartscentre.org.