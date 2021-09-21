You'll paint by Heckscher Pond, help create a mural and more during the Heckscher Museum's Draw Out this weekend. The best part: You don't even have to be an artist to participate.

"It brings families; it brings artists; it just brings the community," says Joy Weiner, director of education and public programs for the museum. "It’s free and we have a lot of activities for all ages and interests."

The Draw Out takes over Heckscher Park in Huntington on Sunday. This year, there will also be live music on the museum terrace by hip hop artist C Monty and participation by The Huntington School of Fine Arts, The Art League of Long Island and The Huntington Arts Council.

The Huntington School of Fine Arts will have a model stationed on a platform near the museum, posing for live figure drawing and painting.

"We set the chairs and easels up in a circle around the platform, so everyone has a different view of the model," says Weiner. "And, I have children as young five who sit there who are interested in sketching, as well as accomplished artists."

Art League of Long Island member artists will be on hand to demonstrate pastel, drawing and watercolors, which will be done by the pond and the Huntington Arts Council will have a group art project open for public participation.

"We’ll have an artist out who will be painting," says Weiner. "People can watch; people can do their own. And we’ll put out all the supplies for everything."

Artists will be "walking around, making constructive comments, assisting, demonstrating," Weiner adds.

At the museum, docents will field questions about the current exhibit, "The Heckscher Celebrates 100," an examination of the museum’s centennial, and visitors can create a collage inspired by a work of art on view by Risaburo Kimura.

"It’s a great day and it’s mostly outside, so people should feel comfortable," says Weiner, adding, "All of our chairs and tables that will be set out will be social distanced as well."