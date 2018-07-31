If your kids loved the “Trolls” movie and can’t wait for the sequel slated for a 2020 release, they’re bound to love “DreamWorks Trolls the Experience,” an interactive event coming to New York City this fall.

You can reserve tickets now for the event, being held at a 12,000-square-foot space at 218 West 57th St., between Broadway and 7th Avenue.

Children will follow a rainbow path where they can sing, dance and hug Trolls, take part in a musical 3D dance party, sing with Poppy and friends from Troll Village, and take home collectables, makeover accessories, 3D glasses, and temporary tattoos. There’ll be a meet and greet with Poppy, Branch, DJ Suki, King Peppy, Guy Diamond and other favorite Troll characters. Guests will also receive a starter scrapbook in Bergen Town, which will include a printed photo from the experience.

There’ll also be souvenirs and treats available in the Cupcakes & Rainbows café.

Trolls the Experience will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Oct. 22.

From Oct 22 to Nov. 14, when the experience is in preview, tickets are $25 person. After Nov. 15, when it officially opens, tickets are $40 per person. Children under the age of 2 don’t need a ticket for entry.

Tickets are now available through Jan. 6, 2019, but the experience is expected to go on for months past that date. Though you can buy tickets at the door, it’s recommended that you purchase them in advance to avoid getting closed out.

For tickets or more information, go to trollstheexperience.com.

