Lifestyle Family

'DreamWorks Trolls Holiday' special to air on NBC with Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick

The Trolls are back for an animated special, "DreamWorks Trolls Holiday," set to premiere on NBC on Nov. 24. Photo Credit: NBC

By Katherine Moran
The Trolls are back, but this time they’re starring in a new half-hour animated special on NBC.

“DreamWorks Trolls Holiday” will air on Friday, Nov. 24 at 8:30 p.m. and feature voices from the original “Trolls” movie, including Justin Timberlake (Branch), Anna Kendrick (Poppy) and Zooey Deschanel (Bridget). When Poppy finds out the Bergens don’t have holidays on their calendar, she is determined to fix this with help from Branch and the Snack Pack. The show will also be available on Netflix beginning Dec. 6.

This holiday special will also be available on DVD and digital from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment after the premiere on NBC, which will also include bonus features. The DVD comes with exclusive Trolls holiday-themed sticker sheets. A seven-track album from DreamWorks/RCA Records, titled “Trolls Holiday,” will be released on Oct. 27 and include musical performances from the “Trolls” cast.

Additionally, Netflix plans to air a new animated series, “DreamWorks Trolls: The Beat Goes On,” which will premiere on Jan. 19, 2018. The Netflix original series picks up in Troll Village where the 2016 movie left off. To learn more, visit netflix.com/trollsthebeatgoeson.

