Forget running for your usual fast food at the drive-thru — on March 20 and 21 you can pick up Thin Mints or shortbread Trefoils at a pop-up Girl Scout cookie drive-thru in Garden City instead.

Don’t even feel like driving? "If you want to stay in your PJs and get cookies, open your Grubhub app," says Rande Bynum, chief executive officer for the Girl Scouts of Nassau County. Your cookies will be delivered to your door anywhere in Nassau County on the same day.

Selling on foot door-to-door or to mom and dad’s office colleagues has been iced this year due to the pandemic, so the Scouts have been trying innovative ways to hawk the treats, Bynum says. "This is the first time we’re doing something like this," Bynum says.

At the drive-thru, drivers will order and pay with a credit card (or cash, but credit card is preferred) and then Girl Scouts acting as runners will put together the order and deliver it to the car at the exit, Bynum says.

All types of cookies will be available for purchase at the regular price of $5 per box, and the Scouts are hoping to sell 50,000 to 100,000 boxes over the two-day effort, Bynam says. The pop-up is an attempt to help the Girl Scouts boost sales, which have been lower than usual this year because of the need to pitch the cookies primarily online. Cookie season officially ends on March 31. "We’re trying to get them to the finish line," Bynum says. Funds raised through cookie sales support scouting programming.

The pop-up will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 20 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 21 at the Nassau County scouting headquarters, 110 Ring Road West, Garden City, at Roosevelt Field. People who might want to support the Scouts without torpedoing their diets can purchase the boxes to be donated to the military or local first responder hospital employees or police officers.

Will the event be rain or shine? "Yes," Bynam says, incredulous that anyone might think a little rain would discourage her girls. "We’re Girl Scouts."