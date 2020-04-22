TODAY'S PAPER
Lifestyle Family

Sands Point Preserve celebrates Earth Day with online programs

Within the Sands Point Preserve, the Castle Gould

Within the Sands Point Preserve, the Castle Gould (pictured) has been a Long Island landmark since being built in 1902. The former Gold Coast estate-turned-park is hosting its 2020 Earth Day celebration online. Credit: Marisol Diaz

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Print

While you might not be able to physically celebrate Earth Day at Sands Point Preserve, you can participate in a variety of online offerings. 

The preserve (127 Middle Neck Rd.; 516-571-7901) was once the luxurious private home of both the Gould and Guggenheim families. It famously features their former mansions, designed in castle-like fashion. It's currently closed to the public.

However, a virtual visit is possible via its website. Starting with an 18-minute online guided nature walk that explores the property’s beaches and trails, and how it has directly been affected by climate change. The preserve also offered a free Zoom meditation meeting (Wednesday at 11 a.m.) to help Long Islanders unwind.

Still to come, there is a free art class for children (5 p.m., over Zoom) and an 8:30 p.m. invitation intended to inspire all to shut off their lights for 15 minutes, to mark Earth Day's dedication to saving energy.

For more information, and to connect to any or all of the day's online events, visit sandspointpreserveconservancy.org. You'll also find information on apps that can help you learn more about the environment.

