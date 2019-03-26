It wouldn't be Easter without egg hunts, breakfasts with the Easter Bunny, spring festivals and more. Here's where you can hunt for eggs and meet the Easter Bunny in Nassau and Suffolk.

Penguin Egg Hunt and Easter Brunch Come down to the Long Island Aquarium (431 E Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200) on April 20-21 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free with admission) for the "Penguin Egg Hunt," which will include prizes like sweets, a free try at making sand art, button making; the one grand prize is a complimentary birthday party (restrictions apply). Sunday, April 21 also features an Easter Brunch in the aquarium's Sea Star Ballroom, with seating at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.; children ages 3-12: $26.95, 13 and older: $54.95, children ages 2 and younger: $5. Reservations required, brunch fee includes aquarium admission; visit longislandaquarium.com for tickets.

Pets can pose with the Easter Bunny Healthy Pet Grooming & Supply (563 Muncey Rd., West Islip; 631-539-7988) is hosting an opportunity for children and pets to pose with the Easter Bunny on Sundays April 7 and 14 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. No appointment necessary; all pets must be in a carrier or on a leash. Price: $10 (with all proceeds to benefit the nonprofit group Lisa's K9 Rescue, Inc.). For more information, call 631-647-8474.

“Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt” in Montauk The Montauk Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual free egg hunt on Saturday, April 20 on the village green in the center of downtown (742 Montauk Hwy.) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Kids can also take part in races; bunny ears and baskets will be provided. Price: Free. Open to children up to 10 years old; more information at 631-668-8038 or montaukchamber.com.

Cold Spring Harbor Hatchery "Spring Egg Hunt" Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery and Aquarium (1660 Rt. 25A, Cold Spring Harbor) is hosting its annual spring egg hunt on Saturday, April 20 from 10:30 a.m.-noon for children up to 6 years of age, including a "tot garden" for kids ages 2 and younger; limited tickets will be sold. Price: $7, children ages 3-12: $5, ages 2 and younger are free. For more information, call 516-692-6768 or visit cshfishhatchery.org.

Easter Bonnet Parade in Sag Harbor The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual Easter Bonnet Parade on Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m. Open to the public, participants are invited to wear decorative holiday bonnets and then follow the Easter Bunny down Main Street from Muse in the Harbor (16 Main St.) to the Sag Harbor Garden Center (11 Spring St.) to take part in a free petting zoo. For more information, visit sagharborkids.org.

Egg Scramble, 'Breakfast with the Bunny' Adventureland (2245 Broadhollow Rd.) in Farmingdale is hosting its annual Egg Scramble 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at which kids will get treat bags with coupon booklets to be redeemed at vendors placed around the park. Alfie and the Easter Bunny (pictured L-R) will also be in attendance; the 'Scramble is free to attend, but rides will be open at regular prices. Next week, "Breakfast with the Bunny" goes down at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20 and features an unlimited breakfast buffet and bunny ears for kids, as well as a donut decorating session and a chance to take a photo with the Bunny. Price: $24.99 (POP bracelet not included). For more information, visit adventureland.us.

'Spring Egg Hunt' at Deepwells Farm County Park The St. James Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual free Spring Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 13 on the grounds of the Deepwells Farm County Park in St. James (Route 25A and Moriches Road) at 1 p.m. Open to children up to 10 years old; the Easter Bunny will be present (bring your own camera) and kids should bring baskets. Price: Free. More information at 631-584-8510 or stjameschamber.org.

Easter activities at Bayville Adventure Park Bayville Adventure Park (8 Bayville Ave., Bayville) is hosting Easter events April 19-21 from noon to 5 p.m. During this time, families can meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny, participate in Easter Egg hunts and take part in Easter arts and crafts. There's also brunch with the Easter Bunny (adults will get a three-course meal, children will get a lunch entree, soft drink and dessert). Price: $17 for Easter events only; $36.75 for Easter events and unlimited use of all park attractions. Brunch: $29.75 for adults, $17.75 children. For more information, visit bayvilleadventurepark.com.

Dees' Nursery Meet the Easter Bunny at Dees' Nursery (69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside) on April 6-7, 13-14 and 19-20 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with photo packages available (call for pricing), but guests also may sit with the Bunny and take their own pictures for free. Kids can also take part in a "Breakfast with the Easter Bunny" at 9 a.m. April 13-14 and 20 (reservations are a must) which includes a pancake breakfast, craft-making session, egg hunt and, of course, a meeting with the Bunny. Call 516-678-3535 or visit deesnursery.com.

Roosevelt Field Families can meet the Easter Bunny daily in the North Court at Roosevelt Field (630 Old Country Rd., Garden City) from March 15 through Sunday, April 21. Photo packages will be available for purchase; visit simon.com for hours and to reserve an appointment for photos. (Pet photos with the Easter Bunny will be available on March 24, March 31, April 7 and April 14 from 7 p.m.-8 p.m.)

'Bunny Fest at Eagle’s Nest' Families visiting the "Bunny Fest at Eagle's Nest" (9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Saturday, April 20) at the Vanderbilt Reichert Planetarium and Rose Garden (180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport; 631-854-5579) can view a planetarium show, enjoy coffee, cakes, and juice boxes, have fun with a bubble machine, go on an egg hunt and even take photos with the Easter Bunny. $25 (members pay $20); buy tickets in advance at vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Walt Whitman Shops Spend time with the Easter Bunny at Walt Whitman Shops (Route 110, Huntington Station) from March 22-April 20 and will be located near Center Court. Photo packages will be available for purchase; visit simon.com for hours and to reserve an appointment for photos. (A session for children with special needs will take place on 9 a.m.-11 a.m. March 31 and April 7, and pets can take photos with the Bunny from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. March 24 and April 14.)

Smith Haven Mall Hang with the Easter Bunny at the Smith Haven Mall (313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove) from March 8-April 20 and will be located near Center Court. Photo packages will be available for purchase; visit simon.com for hours and to reserve an appointment for photos. (A session for children with special needs will take place on 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. March 31 and April 7, and pets can take photos with the Bunny from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. March 24, 31 and April 7, 14.) The mall is also hosting an Easter Bunny Breakfast 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30; advance registration required, space is limited.

Hicks Nurseries The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures at Hicks Nurseries (100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury) on April 13-14 and April 19-20 from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Price: Taking photos with the Easter Bunny is free, but keep in mind the big rabbit will be set up outside for picture-taking, so dress accordingly.

Easter Egg Hunts at Benner’s Farm Benner's Farm (56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., Setauket) will host egg hunts on April 20-21 at 1 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. both days. Bring baskets for collecting; spots are limited. Price: free with farm admission fee ($6 ages 2-16, $8 older); call 631-689-8172 for more information.

Easter Bunny at Green Acres Mall The Easter Bunny will be visiting Green Acres Mall (2034 Sunrise Hwy., Valley Stream) daily April 6-April 20, seated in front of New York & Company. Photo packages are available for purchase; visit greenacresmallonline.com for pricing and hours.

Easter Brunch at Stonebridge Country Club The Easter Bunny will be on hand as part of an Easter brunch at Stonebridge Country Club (2000 Raynors Way, Smithtown, 631-724-7500) on Sunday, April 21 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The occasion will feature unlimited mimosas, with a brunch station from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and a pasta bar from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Price: Ages 11 and older: $54.95; children ages ten and younger half-price. Reservations are required and can be made at lessings.com or by calling 631-656-6899.

Easter brunch at Swan Club The Easter Bunny will be at the Swan Club (90 Glenwood Rd., Roslyn; 516-621-7600) on Sunday, April 21 for meeting and photos as part of an Easter grand buffet from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. that will also feature an egg hunt. Price: $49.95 adults, $29.95 ages 3-12, kids two and younger are in free; purchase tickets in advance at eventbrite.com.

“Easter Egg Hunt Eggs-Travaganza” at Stew Leonard’s The Stew Leonard's in Farmingdale (261 Airport Plaza; 516-962-8210) and East Meadow (1897 Front St.; 516-394-9001) are each hosting an "Easter Egg Hunt Eggs-Travaganza" on Tuesday, April 16, starting at 4 p.m. Children ages nine and younger will receive a map of the store and a collection bag in order to collect eggs containing prizes or candy (costumed characters "Wow the Cow" and the Easter Bunny will be at the Farmingdale store), with a grand prize of a $200 gift card to Amazon at East Meadow and two lucky kids may each find a $100 Target gift card at Farmingdale. (Some of the candy may contain peanuts.) No fee to participate but advance registration is a must; space is limited. For more information, visit stewleonards.com.