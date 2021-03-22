Socially distant Easter activities for families on LI

It's time for the Easter Bunny to make an appearance across Long Island. From scavenger hunts to petting zoos, here are some local spots offering safe, family-friendly ways to mark the Easter holiday.

Easter breakfast and dinner at the Milleridge Inn

For two weekends in a row, guests can visit the Easter Bunny (who will be socially distanced behind plexiglass) during a breakfast held March 27-28 and again on April 3. Seatings will be held on a half-hourly basis between 9 a.m. and noon, with a buffet offering breakfast favorites like omelets, French toast, fresh fruit and more; reservations are required. Admission is $49, $29 kids ages 2-12, younger children are in free. A buffet Easter dinner will be served on April 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. for $57.95, children are $29.95.

INFO 585 North Broadway, Jericho; 516-931-2201, milleridgeinn.com

Easter Fun at White Post Farms

The Easter Bunny will be at White Post Farms for socially distanced photo shoots. Egg hunts will also take place (weather-permitting) and animals will be out for viewing. Easter Bunny visits and egg hunts are included in the admission price.

INFO 250 Old Country Rd., Melville; 631-351-9373, animalpettingzoo.com. Easter activities available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 27-31 and April 1-4. Admission is $20.95; tickets before March 27 are available cash-only at the entrance, after March 27 online in advance.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Constantino Brumidi Lodge

This outpost of the Order Sons of Italy in America is hosting a socially-distanced full buffet breakfast on Sunday, March 28 from 9 to 10:15 a.m. and again 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Attendees should bring their own cameras or phones to snap photos with the Easter Bunny.

INFO 2075 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park; 631-940-2006, sonsofitalyli.com. A donation of $15 per person ($10 ages 3-12, two and under free) is requested for admission; tickets can be acquired by calling 631-422-6914 or 516-902-3803, but must be ordered no later than 8 p.m. on March 24.

"Vandy Land" at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum

The former Gold Coast estate turned museum and planetarium is hosting an outdoor experience from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from March 27 through April 3. Each day the Easter Bunny and other fuzzy characters will be available for photos. Guests can also join a scavenger hunt and enjoy live performances, music and outdoor games. The facility’s mini-golf course is also open for play, but for added fees; pets can be brought in for photos 9 to 11 a.m. on April 3 for $5 in advance.

INFO 180 Little Neck Rd.; 631-854-5579. Admission is $20, $14 age 2-12, younger than two is free. A family package for up to six guests including nine holes of mini-golf is $95; timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance via vandyland.info.com.

Easter Bunny Skate at United Skates of America

The Easter Bunny will be dropping by the rink from 10 a.m. until noon on April 3. Entry and skate rental tickets must be purchased in advance.

INFO 276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford; 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com. Admission is $5 (for skaters and non-skaters); skate rental is an additional $5. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.

Egg hunt and Easter brunch at the aquarium

Families can visit the aquarium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 3-4 and search for hidden eggs for no added charge. On April 4, brunch will be served at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. During brunch, guests will receive a visit from the Easter Bunny in the facility’s Sea Star Ballroom. Kids can also create art at the craft station. Admission is included in the brunch fee, which is $59.95, $29.95 for ages 3-12, $5 for kids age two and younger.

INFO 431 E Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Egg hunts and bunny visits with A Latte Fun

From April 1 through April 3, the play venue will be hitting the road and bringing the Easter Bunny to different communities around Long Island. Families can reserve an opportunity to have the Easter Bunny visit outside their homes for socially-distanced photos for $45. They'll also receive a basket of treats before the bunny moves to the next house. The cafe is also hosting two-hour Easter parties for $55 at 5:30 p.m. on March 27 and April 2, then at 10 a.m. on April 3. Guests will be able to meet, greet and take photos with the Easter Bunny. Sessions also include playtime, pizza, cupcakes, juice, craft-making and goodie bags.

INFO 570 E. Jericho TPKE., South Huntington; 631-944-3170, alattefunlongisland.com. Easter Bunny visits on April 1: Massapequa, Massapequa Park, Seaford, Lindenhurst, Babylon, West Islip, Islip Terrace. April 2: Huntington, Huntington Station, Dix Hills, East Northport, Northport. April 3: Commack, Hauppauge, Kings Park, Smithtown, Saint James, Nesconset. Visits and parties must be purchased in advance online.